“It’s for everybody, not just us – it’s for the builder, the owner, everybody who’s put some sweat into it,” Dalgleish said.
Dalgleish Architects also received the small project architecture award for Te Ruamātatoru – He Whata Kai, a traditional Māori storage shed or pātaka that is believed to be the only one built in Whanganui in the past 100 years.
The pātaka was made for Ngāti Ruaka in Pūtiki, inspired by the materials and dimensions of a collapsed pātaka in the bush at Rānana.
It is being used by the hapū as a teaching space for Te Morehu Whenua, a youth-led environmentalist group established by Ngāti Ruaka hapū.
Wānanga, or knowledge exchange events, for Te Morehu Whenua are co-ordinated by Te Atawhai o Te Ao research institute, with support from whānau and hapū members.
“They’re teaching the kids the old traditional methods of growing food on site, and catching food in the river, learning how to use the food and then giving it to the older people in that hapū,” Dalgleish said.
He was excited to receive both awards but said Te Ruamātatoru – He Whata Kai was unexpected compared to The Mantles, which was a “very architectural, magazine house”.
“It’s what people expect in the programme,” he said.
In comparison, the pātaka is a 19sq m traditional storage shed.
“The jury understood that it’s not only about the building, it’s a vessel for teaching,” Dalgleish said.
“It’s great to get an award because we put a lot of time into it and we’re really pleased with it, but the award is really for the broader story of a hapū group reconnecting with the land and their traditional food growing, harvesting and distribution methods.”
About 30 members of the hapū attended the ceremony and the children performed waiata after the pātaka received the first citation written in te reo Māori from the awards.
The building was designed by architecture firm Warren and Mahoney in collaboration with Whanganui iwi.
“The co-design narratives – informed by Whanganui tribal histories – have been interwoven throughout the new extension,” project principal Ralph Roberts said.
The new western wing of the Sarjeant Gallery, Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, is dedicated to its namesake, Sir Archie John Te Atawhai Taiaroa, who chaired the Whanganui River Māori Trust Board and was a widely-respected Māori leader.
The “large team” that delivered the two projects were “absolutely delighted” to be recognised.
“The NZIA has recognised both buildings equally, they’re both important buildings,” Roberts said.
“The Sarjeant Gallery is a restored heritage building over a very large gestation period which has celebrated a strong co-design ethic, which has made the building stronger and better.
“In Hāwera, the library is a brand-new building so we were starting from first principles, but the building itself is a strong statement to civic architecture in our view and we’re thrilled to be recognised by the awards.”
The fourth Whanganui winner at the Western Architecture Awards was Martins Farmhouse, designed by Energy Architecture and Black Pine Architects.
The New Zealand Institute of Architects said Martins Farmhouse won the housing award for its “resilience, sustainability and a deep connection to the land”.