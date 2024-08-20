The phenomenon of light from our river environment is embodied in the architecture and extends the cultural narrative to include all of the Whanganui community and beyond.
These key design narratives for Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa were chosen through a series of workshops with architects Warren and Mahoney and Te Kāhui Toi, the artist group appointed by Te Rūnanga o Tūpoho, a collective of hapū from the lower reaches of the Whanganui River.
This rigorous process involved in-depth discussions with tribal members to ensure that Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa would be honoured in an appropriate manner.
The cultural narrative has informed the design of the facade, tiling for floors, the entry mahau, the waka-bridge, through to the elements of the new identity for Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.
The cultural lead for Te Kāhui Toi o Tūpoho on behalf of Te Rūnanga o Tupoho is Cecelia Kumeroa. Cecelia conceived the concept narrative with assistance from esteemed leader John Maihi and other tribal members.
Te Kāhui Toi o Tūpoho are Cecelia Kumeroa, Eugene Kara, Paul Millar and Aaron te Rangiao Gardiner.
The group of designers has been assembled for the sole purpose of completing cultural expression and design elements for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment project on behalf of Te Rūnanga o Tupoho.
Areas of co-design responsibility: lead for facade design of Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa and interior tile design (atrium) — Cecelia Kumeroa; lead for waka-bridge — Eugene Kara; lead for mahau — Paul Millar; lead for interior pare (door lintel) — Aaron te Rangiao Gardiner.
Te Pātaka o Ta Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa tells a uniquely Whanganui story, an expression of the timeless relationship between Te Awa Tupua and mana whenua signifying a bridge between old and new, past and present.
Jaki Arthur is communications lead for the Sarjeant Gallery