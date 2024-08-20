Te Pātaka o Ta Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa tells a uniquely Whanganui story. Photo / Sarjeant Gallery

For those of us lucky to live in Whanganui, we are enjoying watching Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery’s redevelopment unfold in real time.

It’s exciting to see the black granite cladding on Te Pātaka o Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa, with the metal “tioata” shards installed between the granite sections now visible.

Placed at intervals, the “tioata” have been designed to catch the effect of light shimmering on water.

At times this effect can be seen on the Whanganui River and is referred to as kānapanapa.

The kānapanapa concept, including the cultural narrative and designs on the new wing, are informed by Whanganui tribal histories.