Whanganui brewer, objectors make cases as alcohol off-licence hearing begins

Whanganui District Licensing Committee is considering the application for a new off-license from M7 Limited. Photo / Bevan Conley

A shareholder in a company wanting to operate an off-licence from Mothership Brewing says it would be about quality not quantity and it would help protect jobs.

But objectors say another off-licence in an "already saturated" area could "open the floodgates".

The District Licensing Committee is hearing an application for a new off-licence by M7 Limited, which is proposing to run its off-licence from their premises Mothership Bar and Restaurant in the Kingsgate Hotel on Victoria Ave.

Carl Falconer, an M7 Limited shareholder, said the licence would enable Mothership Brewing, which makes craft beer and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic seltzers, to sell their products in limited quantities at a separate location.

He said the licence would help to provide job security for the company's 22 staff.

The application is opposed by the chief alcohol licensing inspector, police and the medical officer of health and there are two public objections to the application.

The committee agreed that objectors Jay Rerekura of Ngā Tai O Te Awa Trust and Chester Penaflor, representing Safer Whanganui, had status to speak to the hearing, given the organisations they represent.

Rerekura, the co-ordinator of Community Action on Youth & Drugs (CAYAD), was unable to attend the hearing and was represented by his Ngā Tai O Te Awa Trust colleague Petrina Clark.

Clark said having another off-licence in an "already saturated" area could "open the floodgates" and potentially harm young people.

Whanganui District Council's new Local Alcohol Policy (LAP), signed off in September 2019, limits the number of off-licence liquor outlets in the district to 14 and the Black Bull Victoria Ave licence renewal meant the cap had been hit.

However, District Licensing Commissioner Stuart Hylton has previously said it would be remiss of the committee not to consider the application - although its decision could also be appealed.

Penaflor said the LAP is based on extensive research by a number of stakeholders and the evidence that restriction is the most effective way to curb alcohol-related harm.

"Safer Whanganui's Alcohol and Other Drugs Reference Group's (SWAODRG) initial investigations found there were enough rationales and research for the development of a Local Alcohol Policy."

Whanganui District Licensing Committee Nicki Higgie (left), Commissioner Stuart Hylton and Annette Main hear the application for a new off-license from M7 Limited. Photo / Bevan Conley

But Falconer said M7 Limited would uphold the intent of LAP by "promoting quality, sustainability not quantity".

"Mothership is a small batch brewery," he said. "We currently brew 100 litres of alcohol at a time. The volume would be considered to be on the lowest scale in the industry."

Counsel for the licensing inspector, Alastair Sheriff, advised Falconer that as an on-licence holder, M7 can already sell their product to other on-licence holders such as the Castlecliff Club and St John's Club.

Falconer said he did supply some local licensees but the business would like to expand beyond Whanganui and sell their products to out-of-town visitors.

The hearing was adjourned due to time constraints and is likely to resume in mid-December.

Junction Tavern

Lucky Shoe Company owner Erin Braggins is applying for a new on-licence for the Junction Tavern in Puriri St.

Braggins has owned the business - which previously operated as a tavern - since December 2019 and has been operating under two temporary licences, the second of which expired in June.

Reports were received from the chief alcohol licensing inspector, police and medical officer of health and there was no opposition to the application.

The committee received one objection from a local resident who raised concerns about noise, cigarette butts on the footpath and patrons urinating in nearby residential properties. The objector was not present at the committee hearing.

Braggins said she practises good host responsibility and did not believe the issues described were caused by her patrons.

"We sweep up the cigarette butts regularly and there are barricades up around the smoking area when the bar is open," she said.

"Most nights we close by 9pm and it is a small, community bar with regular patrons. It is easy to manage."

Senior Community Constable Keith Thomson made a witness statement that he attended a complaint about urinating in the vicinity of the Junction Tavern on October 14.

"The premises were not open. There is no evidence to oppose the application," he said.

Braggins was questioned about an inspector's report that recorded "a person sitting by the

window with a bottle of Tui beer" when they drove past the Junction Tavern on June 12 when the temporary licence had expired.

Licensing inspector Charleen Omundsen concluded that she did not believe there was enough evidence to oppose the licence application on the grounds of suitability.

Braggins told the committee she understands she was in breach of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

Committee member Nicki Higgie asked Braggins for assurance that she would comply with the Act in future.

Braggins said she would comply with the Act and realised she had made a mistake.

The decision on the Junction Tavern is pending.