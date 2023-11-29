Voyager 2023 media awards
Whanganui boxers dominate Iron Fist event in Tokoroa

Steve Carle
By
The successful Whanganui boxing team: Rob Cook, coach. heavyweights Sale Oldehaver and Bren Lawrence, with Egelani Taito, head coach.

Whanganui heavyweight boxers Sale Oldehaver and Brendon Lawrence were victorious in the recent Iron Fist event at the South Waikato Events Centre in Tokoroa on November 18.

Oldehaver has now won two out of two professional fights, his first was in Palmerston North last year. The fight at Tokoroa was the last for 2023 for both boxers, having clean fights. Lawrence, the director of Gemini Pepper Construction, beat Benjamin Leonard, going the full three rounds in the Corporate event.

Oldehaver went the full four rounds in the professional headline event against Tristan Allison, to keep a perfect record as a professional.

Rivercity Boxing head coach and former amateur boxing star, Egelani Taito, trained both boxers.

“I was really proud of the boys, especially boxing out of town, it’s not easy,” he said.

“It was the first time away for Bren, defeating his South Waikato opponent.”



