Whanganui beat Taranaki to win national rink hockey title

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Dean Fitness (bottom left) says the team have learned how to manage the game, hold the ball and restrict the other team’s possession.

Whanganui’s premier men’s rink hockey team have avenged a 2020 defeat and claimed the national title.

They beat Taranaki 5-3 at the Rink Hockey NZ National Championships in New Plymouth - the same scoreline by which Taranaki beat Whanganui in the final five years ago.

Captain Dean Fitness said the

