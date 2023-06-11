Whanganui rink hockey players (from left) Mika Groves, Charlie Teager, Connor Alderton, Eruera Delamere-Heap, Robert Carter and Henry White have a busy schedule coming up.

Whanganui rink hockey is on a roll this year, with five players selected for the New Zealand Under-19 men’s ice hockey team.

Mika Groves, from Whanganui Collegiate, and Connor Alderton, Robert Carter, Charlie Teager and Henry White, from Whanganui High School, will be on their way to an invitational tournament in Macau next month.

After that, it’s the Asian Skate Games in Beidaihe, China in October then the World Championships in Italy next year.

Joining them is former Collegiate student Eruera Delamere-Heap.

Whanganui Rink Hockey Club president Dean Fitness said the city had the largest contingent of players in the squad.

“Our club has probably got the biggest group of players in that age group nationally, so it’s really good to see them get selected,” Fitness said.

“It gives those players a stepping stone before they make the jump to men’s hockey.

“In a couple of years, they’ll be making that division even stronger.”

Like the senior leagues, European and South American countries were on a higher level than New Zealand, Fitness said.

“Teams they’ll be chasing and competing with are India, Australia, Chinese Taipei and Japan.”

Last month, Michaela Ross, Jemma Bates and Siobhan Pitkethley were selected for the New Zealand women’s team, with Bates named co-captain.

Fitness, Jimi Blinkhorne, Mitchell Lockett and Jerome Allen made the New Zealand senior men’s team in 2022.

All of the Under-19 players had stints in the Whanganui senior men’s team, Fitness said.

“They’ll be looking to do a lot of fundraising for their trips and they are on the lookout for sponsors.

“All of them have worked really hard to get where they are.”

Whanganui junior rink hockey coach Dave Dench suffered a head injury at the rink in April and was taken to Wellington Hospital.

Fitness said Dench was back coaching in Whanganui.

“Dave is still getting through his recovery to return to his job.

“He was pretty lucky, really. He’s not playing just yet but It’s great to have him back at the rink.”