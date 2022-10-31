Whanganui's under-14 and under-17 teams after their respective triumphs. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui has come home with two titles from the Rink Hockey National Championships.

The under-14 and under-17 teams claimed gold and the women's team picked up silver.

Under-17 coach Carlin Barry said they beat Taranaki in the final after a round-robin competition.

"That was a tough game, and they [Whanganui] haven't won against that side all year. It's been a real battle throughout different tournaments.

"Our kids adopted a new strategy and gameplay at the nationals and came away with a 5-2 win.

"Taranaki just kept coming and coming. There was a feeling we could lose it at any time but the boys and girls hung in there."

Age group teams are mixed at the national level.

The hardest working member of the Whanganui squad was Siobhan Pitkethley who played for the under-14s, under-17s and women's teams.

"Siobhan came on a bit of an impact player and scored a lovely goal," Barry said.

"Mika Groves is another one who stood up. He has really matured and played outstandingly over the whole weekend."

Whanganui sent three under-14 teams to the competition in Auckland.

They finished first, second and fifth.

Coach David Dench said two were experienced teams and the third was made up of kids only playing their second tournament.

"We had to leave some behind as well, so it shows that the sport is getting pretty popular here in Whanganui.

"There's a pretty big group turning up for practice on a Wednesday night.

"I've been training these kids for the last five years and we've managed to claim four under-14 national titles during that time."

The Whanganui premier and second-division men's teams both finished fifth.

Matches consists of two teams with five players on the rink at any time - four on the floor and one goalkeeper.

Whanganui senior men's players Dean Fitness, Jerome Allen, Jimi Blinkhorne and Mitchell Lockett left for the world championships in Argentina this week as part of the New Zealand team.

They will take on South Africa, Mexico, Pakistan, the United States, Uruguay and Egypt after warm-up games in Chile.

The first men's world championships were held in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1936.

Spain has been the dominant force since, with 17 men's and seven women's world titles. Portugal has won 16 men's world titles.

Fitness said the Whanganui players had been travelling to New Plymouth to train with the team since January.

"I'm excited. This is the biggest local contingent we've had in a long time. There are usually only two of us.

"At home, it's pretty heartening to see three under-14 teams.

"We are hoping to have more and more players competing internationally in the next few years."

Next up for the Whanganui players would be an outdoor tournament in Hawke's Bay next February, Fitness said.