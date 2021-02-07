Whanganui: Auditions this Sunday for Death and Taxe$

Whanganui Repertory Theatre

We've been catching our breath following our Vintage Weekend Music Hall, tidying up and starting up our play reading group again. Our auditions for Death and Taxe$, postponed due to a family bereavement, are now set to go ahead on Sunday, February 14, from noon until 4pm. We can arrange alternative times if this date/time isn't suitable for you.

The characters in this crazy play include four women aged from early 20s to 60s and four men aged from 30s to 50s. Again, I think we can be a bit flexible with the ages given the magic of make-up.

Theatre has many aspects. If you'd like to be involved but feel too shy to go on stage the good news is you don't have to as there are many other things you can do in a production, each offering the opportunity for creativity and fun.

Are you interested in the costumes? We can always do with help in the wardrobe department where we have some wonderful costumes. Props? Finding the various bits and pieces actors need on stage can be quite interesting. "It's kind of like a treasure hunt, isn't it?" one of my grandchildren said. Yes, sometimes it is.

There's always other backstage work doing the set changes or the very important job of stage managing. What about prompting for rehearsals, set building and painting? Again, really creative and very social at times. There's always the more technical aspects of stage lighting and sound to set the mood of a scene. We have some super chaps doing that at the moment but it's always a good idea to have more people trained to take up the reins.

Front of house people are very important, greeting and ushering patrons. They really are the public face of the theatre welcoming the public in to our place. Their importance can't be overstated.

We'd love you to come along and audition but if you'd just like to join us and do another job that would be great too.

Remember: Sunday, February 14, midday to 4pm at Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St.