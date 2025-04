A person has been critically injured in an assault on Wilson St in Whanganui. Photo / NZME

A person has been critically injured after an assault on Wilson St in central Whanganui.

Police said they were called to Wilson St about 10.20am on Wednesday following an assault, “where a person received critical injuries”.

Emergency services located the injured person and took them to hospital.

Police said they located the alleged offender nearby and took them into custody without incident.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.