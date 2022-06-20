Who are the three women depicted in the latest stained glass addition to The Whanganui Story in the Council Chamber?



1. Who has been commissioned to design and craft the stained glass windows in the Whanganui District Council Chamber which portray "The Whanganui Story"?

2. Who are the three local women depicted in the latest window installed in the chamber?

3. What's the link between Kiwi rock 'n' roll pioneer Johnny Cooper and the Whanganui pie cart?

4. What is the name of the ceramic peace memorial in Queen's Park overlooking the Whanganui Regional Museum and Memorial Hall?

5. What title has Whanganui resident Brian Mosen given his newly-released memoir on a working career in transport?

6. Noted ceramic artist and heritage advocate the late Ross Mitchell-Anyon received what award in the last New Year Honours?

7. Why are Whanganui Camera Club members busy taking images of local houses?

8. Whanganui woman Joan Bullock Morrell, who died in 2021, was a trailblazer in the art of bronze sculpture, but was also noted in what other field?

9. Early in his career this singer, songwriter, rock musician performed with his three brothers, plus the odd friend or cousin, in the River City Ramblers, playing country and western, skiffle and later Bill Haley style rock 'n' roll.

10. The Sarjeant Gallery was the first gallery in NZ to seriously collect what?

Quiz Answers

1. Glass artist Greg Hall and artist Julie Greig. Greg takes the window designs by Julie and recreates them in glass. Most of the 32 windows have been completed.

2. Margaret Bullock, Jessie Williamson and Ellen Ballance, who made significant contributions to the empowerment of women in the late 19th century.

3. In the 1950s, Johnny Cooper and his band often came to Whanganui and after performing they would go to the pie cart. Johnny claimed that he said to the owner, "If I write a song about the cart, can we could get free feeds?" That is how NZ's first original rock 'n' roll song, Pie Cart Rock and Roll, was born. Johnny died in 2014 aged 85.

4. Handspan sculpture.

5. Trains, Buses Boats and Planes. The book is available from Paige's Bookshop, Guyton St.

6. He was made an Officer of the NZ Order of Merit for services to the arts but died in May shortly before he could be invested at Government House.

7. The photos are for the Domestic Heritage homes project that will be showcased at the club's annual exhibition in October before being archived at the Alexander Library for future generations to see what our houses were like in 2022.

8. As a writer. She published seven poetry books and two short story collections.

9. Johnny Devlin, born in Raetihi and brought up in Whanganui.

10. Photography. It now has NZ's largest, finest and most comprehensive public collection of pictorialist photographs.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!