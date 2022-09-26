What is the Whanganui link for writer, Colleen Maria Lenihan? Photo / NZME

Whanganui arts quiz

1. Name the Whanganui photographer who is the subject of a short documentary film which will screen in Turkey in October?

2. What is the Whanganui link for Colleen Maria Lenihan whose first book, Kohine, a short story collection, was launched in August?

3. Name the two local wahine recently appointed to Toi Maori Aotearoa: Māori Arts New Zealand?

4. What is the name of the extension to the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare O Rehua Whanganui?

5. Who was the celebrated musician and last surviving member of the NZ National Band which toured the UK in 1953 who died in August?

6. Did Dalvanius Prime write the words or the music for the Patea Māori Club's hit Poi E?

7. What was the subject of the 35-minute documentary produced by Year 13 student Elliot Jones?

8. Two students from which secondary school did particularly well in the 2022 Hokonui Fashion Design Awards?

9. The three members of Brass Whanganui's A-grade band selected for the national secondary schools brass band are all from which school?

10. Based in Whanganui, name the third oldest performing choir in NZ.

Quiz Answers

1. Richard Wotton. The 12-minute film is a finalist for the Istanbul International Architecture and Urban Films Festival.

2. She did an arts programme at the Whanganui Polytechnic.

3. Whetu Fala of Whanganui and Bonita Bigham of South Taranaki.

4. Te Pataka. It is named after Sir Archie John Te Atawhai Taiaroa, kaumatua and leading negotiator in the Whanganui River Settlement.

5. Jim Eyers aged 93. He was awarded a QSM for services to music.

6. The music. The waiata was written by Māori language teacher and advocate Ngoi Pewhairangi.

7. Dyslexia.

8. Nga Tawa Diocesan School. Brooke Wilson and Tanika Whale were first and second in the Natural Fibres category and Tanika Whale won the Auaha Narrative Award.

9. Whanganui High School. They are Luke Squire, Toby Clark and Bryn Morgan.

10. The Whanganui Male Choir, formed in 1898. Their concert in July was the 279th.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar