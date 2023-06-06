Artist John Ruth pictured in his Hastings studio. Photo / Paul Taylor

John Ruth is the featured artist at Street Level Studio gallery this month. Largely self-taught, John is an established Hawke’s Bay artist with family connections to Whanganui.

He has exhibited around New Zealand and sold work both at home and internationally.

“In my work, I strive to convey my sense of wonder at the world around me and to showcase the magic of everyday scenes,’’ he says.

John Ruth's work "Into the light".

John began drawing and painting at a young age and became serious about his art in his teens.

“I was dyslexic, long before dyslexia was a recognised disorder,” he says.

“I was made to feel stupid at school because I couldn’t read or spell very well and I was hopeless at maths. My art was both an escape from the world and the thing that gave me a sense of having some value.”

Three of John’s large landscape paintings will be on show until June 30, at Street Level Studio, 70a Guyton St. The gallery is open Thursday to Saturday, 10.30am to 2pm. Swing by for a look!



