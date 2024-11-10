As part of the redevelopment, the Pātaka o Tā Te Archie John Taiaroa was dedicated. So who was Sir Archie, and why is it appropriate the new wing be named after him?

As Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations between 2008 and 2017, I met many fine people. Few were wiser and more statesman-like than Sir Archie Taiaroa, whose death we all mourned in 2010.

Sir Archie was born on the Whanganui Awa, not far from Taumarunui. His life was one of service to his community, his iwi and the nation. He was deputy mayor of Taumarunui, chairman of Te Ohu Kaimoana (the Fisheries Commission), and also chaired the Whanganui River Māori Trust Board for many years. It was in this last role that I came to know and work with him.

For me, Sir Archie was a valued adviser. In my first term, there were a number of contentious issues, the most difficult of which was the reform of the foreshore and seabed legislation. Everyone was keen to try to find an enduring solution but there were great differences of view in the community. At my last meeting with Sir Archie, he offered some gentle words of guidance. He was never one to lecture. I was saddened to learn a day or so later he had passed away. Dame Tariana Turia was devastated; she had lost a valued friend.

Perhaps my best memory of this great kaumātua is when he invited me to have a jetboat trip down the Whanganui River from just out of Taumarunui to Pūtiki. It was an unbelievable day in January 2010. Truly a day of four seasons. I was dressed in a plastic poncho sitting in a jetboat which was going at a considerable speed as the rain came down. It was not an altogether comfortable experience, but I treasure that day because of the opportunity it gave me to learn more about the Whanganui awa and the aspirations of Whanganui iwi. Sir Archie was the perfect host and guide.

I spoke at Sir Archie’s requiem in Taumarunui on a cold and wet Saturday morning. Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger stood alongside me. I promised Sir Archie I would honour his memory by concluding a settlement over the Whanganui awa. As his body was taken by jetboat down the awa for burial at Tawata, I hoped the Crown would be able to reach a settlement in my time as minister. Fortunately, it came to pass in 2014 when the Crown recognised the river as a legal person. This was a world first, and it happened because of the leadership of Tariana Turia and Archie Taiaroa, and the outstanding and enthusiastic support of Sir John Key. This was a time when iwi and the Crown achieved great things because they worked together and had a united vision for our land.

Today, there is too much division and hurt in New Zealand caused by, among other things, pernicious nonsense like the Treaty Principles Bill. We don’t need this kind of negative conversation in New Zealand. Rather we all need to follow the example of Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa: be humble and patient, work together to find a solution, unite rather than divide. More than any other person, Archie reminded me of those wise words of Harry Truman: you can get a lot done when other people get the credit. I miss him all these years after his death.

We need his reassuring and quiet leadership now more than ever.