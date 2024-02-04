Kian Belk and Matt Fletcher with their portraits painted by Whanganui artist Wendy Watson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kian Belk and Matt Fletcher with their portraits painted by Whanganui artist Wendy Watson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui artist Wendy Watson has immortalised workers repairing the Whanganui riverbank drop-out on Somme Parade by painting their portraits.

Watson, like most of her Aramoho neighbours, has been inconvenienced by the road closure and the presence of noisy machinery, but has been so impressed with the workers’ attitudes, she was inspired to render their likenesses and present them as gifts.

“First I asked for a set of earmuffs, which I was readily given, but they didn’t make much difference,” Watson said.

“I then bought a set of noise-cancelling headphones and suggested to site manager Kian that I should be reimbursed for the cost. He asked me for the receipt and I received the money the following day.”

When Watson found it impossible to work in her studio at home, she wrote letters to Whanganui District Council and said she was impressed that Deputy Mayor Helen Craig visited her and commiserated with her regarding the situation.

Watson now has a portable cabin that functions as a temporary studio located at fellow artist Julz Coffey’s property on Ballance St.

“Julz suggested that I could have a portable studio at her place, but the cost of renting one was outside my budget, so I asked to be covered for the expense and the response was positive. Kian even transported everything in a truck for me.

“I’ve been so impressed with his attitude and I’ve grown very fond of him and the crew.”

Watson said although the noise and disruption, which began in June, had been stressful, it had also inspired her work.

“Painting is quite a new art form for me,” she said.

“I’m traditionally a mixed media artist, working mostly with fibre.”

She has used graphite with clear gesso and acrylic wash to create the portraits.

“I wanted to do oil painting, but while I’m in this small space it’s easier to use these materials, and I think they work very well for the subjects.

“A lot of artists like to paint beautiful young women, but men’s faces are so interesting.”

Artist Wendy Watson and her dog Uschi at her temporary studio in Aramoho. Photo / Bevan Conley

Downer site manager Kian Belk said he was delighted with his portrait and had enjoyed his interactions with Watson.

“We know this has been hard for residents, and now that we’ve had to extend the time frame, it’s even worse for them,” he said.

“People have been understandably grumpy, but no one has got abusive with us, and that’s appreciated.”

Watson said while everyone appreciated the necessity of the work, it had been taking a toll on the neighbourhood.

“I describe myself as a ‘hope hunter’ and believe there is always something positive to be found in every situation.

“The absence of traffic has been nice and the work crew have been so pleasant to deal with. I also enjoy having a lunch break with Julz, and we’ve been sitting with our feet in the paddling pool on the really hot days.”

The riverbank repairs needed extra work to support the 160-tonne crane’s weight, and ongoing slipping required the extension of sheet pile walls at both ends of the site.

Backfilling is now under way at the site, with the sheet pile walls being tied together with steel rods.

