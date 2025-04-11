Whanganui's historic control tower is being refurbished to open as an aviation museum and education centre. Photo / NZME

Internal restoration work has started on Whanganui Airport’s control tower with plans to create a new aviation museum and education centre.

The project is a partnership between Whanganui District Council and Wanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group, with financial support from a New Zealand Lottery heritage and environment grant.

The upgrade of the control tower exterior has already been completed while internal fire protection and refurbishment work is under way with contractors M&D Construction.

The tower was opened in 1961 and closed in 1989.

At the time, the Whanganui Chronicle reported: “Whanganui can now claim with pride to have the finest airport facilities of any secondary airport in the country”.