Whanganui Airport control tower restoration progresses with public support needed for aviation museum

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Whanganui's historic control tower is being refurbished to open as an aviation museum and education centre. Photo / NZME

Internal restoration work has started on Whanganui Airport’s control tower with plans to create a new aviation museum and education centre.

The project is a partnership between Whanganui District Council and Wanganui Airport Control Tower Restoration Group, with financial support from a New Zealand Lottery heritage and environment grant.

The upgrade of the control tower exterior has already been completed while internal fire protection and refurbishment work is under way with contractors M&D Construction.

The tower was opened in 1961 and closed in 1989.

At the time, the Whanganui Chronicle reported: “Whanganui can now claim with pride to have the finest airport facilities of any secondary airport in the country”.

The project has been more than 20 years in the making with the restoration group formed in 2001.

“Planning for the displays will now begin,” spokesman John Henderson said.

“The museum will be able to showcase Whanganui’s rich aviation history and celebrate the region’s milestones, stories and innovations that have contributed to aviation in New Zealand.”

The displays will include items used when the tower was in operation and visual presentations.

More items for display are being searched for by the restoration team and help from the public has been requested.

“We’d like to hear from anyone interested in volunteering, making a donation or offering possible items for display,” Henderson said.

They are also searching for people with specialist knowledge as some of the items for display will need restoration.

It is hoped that the aviation museum and education centre will open on Whanganui Vintage Weekend 2026.

Those willing to contribute are urged to contact John Henderson by email at wjohn.henderson@xtra.co.nz or by calling 027 315 1032.

