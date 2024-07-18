School to Skies instructors and students at RNZAF Base Auckland, Whenuapai.

At 17 years old, Whanganui Girls’ College prefect Abbie Hurlimann already knows a fair bit about the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF), having spent the majority of her teenage years as an air cadet flight sergeant.

But she’s now one step closer to her ambition of joining the Air Force after attending the School to Skies Wāhine Camp at RNZAF Base Auckland in Whenuapai last week.

“I’ve been an air cadet for four years now and I’ve learned a lot about leadership and resilience, but the camp will help me decide what trade I want to follow when I join the Air Force,” she said.

The RNZAF School to Skies programme is a technical- and aviation-focused experience for female Year 13 students to promote, encourage and attract young women to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and aviation careers.

The students learn about the technical components of keeping aircraft flying, military skills and personal development during the free six-day learning camp.