Michael Voss finishes in a Whangnaui 3 Bridges marathon record time of 2:27:26.

The Whanganui 3 Bridges marathon record has been smashed, with event organisers overjoyed by the day’s success.

Rotorua man Michael Voss finished his marathon on Sunday in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes and 26 seconds - ousting the previous record set by Matthew Moloney in 2020, of 2:36:57.

As the rain swept across Whanganui on Saturday, the subsequent day was forecast to be hot and humid.

Whanganui 3 Bridges marathoners start. Michael Voss (65) won in a record time. Anthony Wood (25) came second, while Whanganui's Luke Watts (30) took third. Photo / Peter Jones

That would prove to be the case, particularly for the half-marathoners who ran through the middle of the morning.

“It’s favourable for some and not for others,” race director Rob Conder said.

“Part way through the half marathon the sun came out, and it did make it particularly hard for a lot of the runners.”

But Conder said feedback from competitors was clear: they loved the races and many wanted to come back next year.

There were about 800 participants, and Conder said that made this the best attended year yet.

“Definitely we were a little bit nervous,” he said.

“I was really hoping we didn’t lose our consistent people.”

Some of the regular runners are part of the 100 Marathon Club NZ, and Conder said upon completion of Sunday’s marathon, a new member had joined the ranks.

The marathoners ran four laps of a course set along the Dublin St Bridge, Whanganui City Bridge and Cobham Bridge.

Half-marathoners did two of those laps, and all competitors finished on Taupō Quay alongside Pākaitore-Moutoa Gardens.

Other races included the full and half marathon walks, the quarter marathon run and walk, the 5-kilometre run and walk, and the kids’ 1.2km dash. There were also 20km relays for walking and running.

Volunteers were placed all along the course, giving out water and helping guide runners and walkers around the circuit.

Conder was grateful for the support the race received.

Some of the brightly dressed walkers get going. Photo / Peter Jones

“A big thank you to all our sponsors and all the volunteers, because it just wouldn’t happen without them.”

Despite the heat, there were only a few injuries to report.

“This year it was probably the [...] best we’ve had from a medical point of view,” Conder said.

“Mild twisted ankles; there were a few black toenails, but they were overshadowed by the happy smiles and happy faces.”

There was a gathering on the grass at Pākaitore-Moutoa Gardens after all the events, and prizes were handed out.

A $400 prize for sports gear went to St John’s Hill School.

People sit and listen to the prizegiving presentation after the Whanganui 3 Bridges marathon. Photo / Peter Jones

Overall, Conder was pleased with the event.

“Hopefully next year, it’s better and better.”

Voss finished the marathon with a significant gap to runner-up Anthony Wood (2:45:14), who had flown over from Australia to attempt to get a qualifying time for future races.

Whanganui runner Luke Watts was in third (2:48:33).

The half marathon was won by Alvirg Busa out of Wellington in a time of 1:19:15, with Whanganui’s Glenn Haden in second and Campbell MacDonald in third.

Lucy Oliver from Whanganui was the top woman in the half marathon, sneaking under the coveted 90-minute mark to get a time of 1:29:34.

Emma O’Rourke from New Plymouth was the fastest woman in the marathon, finishing with a time of 3:45:05.

Top three in all races:

Marathon:

Michael Voss 2:27:26

Anthony Wood 2:45:14

Luke Watts 2:48:33

Marathon walk:

Richard McChesney 4:50:38

David Jones 5:13:00

Andrew Turnbull 5:28:42

Half marathon:

Alvirg Busa 1:19:15

Glenn Haden 1:24:09

Campbell MacDonald 1:24:24

Half marathon walk:

Peter Monrad 2:33:23

Evan Davies 2:34:38

Rick Cooke 2:35:52

Quarter marathon:

Jason Daws 45:37

John O’Connell 45:45

Rob Dabb 46:51

Quarter marathon walk:

John Unsworth 1:20:22

Paul Egan 1:26:37

Douglas Maddison 1:32:56

5km run:

Adam Larkin 22:44

Matthias Pa’A 23:31

Ryan Zangel 27:38

5km walk:

Isaac Smith 36:14

Manu Dhir 48:18

Ryan Smith 48:52

Kids dash:

Adam Larkin 5:05

Noel Groube 5:07

Joshua Addenbrooke 5:07

Relay 20km run:

Bpl Group1:43:55

Craigs Money Runners 1:46:01

I Just Wish It Was Over! 2:01:28

Relay 20km walk:

Nevabean Found 2:49:33