He now breaks in and sells young racehorses at the Letham Stud in Whanganui.
“People are saying it’s almost freakish because you can’t do what she’s doing after three years, but I guess with me having the stables she does have a lot of opportunities,” Auret said.
“But she’s come a long way in a short time.”
Amber nabbed first place from a field of competitors at the CCN95 Wellington Eventing Series and also went on to compete at the New Zealand Three Day Event Championships where she was fifth in the open championship class.
Last season she finished sixth overall in the U21 New Zealand Young Rider Eventing Series.
Auret said his daughter constantly wanted to test herself on a higher level.
“I didn’t want her to go to those championships because mentally I thought it was too much for her, but she really pushed me to allow her to go.
“All throughout her career she’s enjoyed proving me wrong.”
Most weekends Amber travels to eventing competitions across the North Island.
“In eventing, there’s definitely more adults and I ride ponies not horses, so I’m often a bit shorter than everybody else.”