Shanette Hirst with a selection of the artworks showcased at the Whakapono-Believe exhibition at the Wanganui Racecourse. Photo / Bevan Conley

Addiction is like a pebble spreading ripples out to families and communities, Whanganui advocate Shanette Hirst says.

"It doesn't affect just one person - it affects everyone who loves and cares for them," she said.

Having managed her own recovery for several years, Hirst is part of a dedicated support network offering help to people struggling with addiction.

Spreading the message that change and recovery are possible for everyone is a vital part of Hirst's work and on a Wednesday she would normally be holding a "walk-in" information and support session at Trafalgar Square.

But yesterday instead she held an art exhibition Whakapono-Believe.

The exhibition was first shown at Majestic Square last weekend alongside a Whanganui hikoi supported by the Anti-P Ministry Charitable Trust and aims to spread awareness and promote education around the methamphetamine "epidemic" in New Zealand.

Hirst started collecting works for the exhibition two years ago spreading the word through the trust's network.

"It started with me after a friend said 'you have to pick up your brushes and do some painting girl' and I had the idea to encourage others to express themselves through their art.

"People have sent things from other towns and cities as well and some are from people experiencing addiction and recovery while others are from children, parents, grandparents, partners, and friends."

There are paintings, drawings, sculptures, carved and woven pieces, and even a video performance of an original song.

"Some of the works make you smile and some will bring a tear to your eye," Hirst said.

"Covid has delayed bringing it together but it has been great to have it coincide with the hikoi. We connected with a lot of people over the last few days."

Covid had also made it harder for people to get to the addiction support groups Hirst facilitates in Whanganui.

"Unfortunately people are not on board with the technology to have Zoom meetings or catch up via social media. A lot don't even have phones so it hasn't been easy to maintain the support during Covid restrictions."

Hirst said the good thing about Whanganui is the number of agencies and individuals who provide support to those seeking to recover from addiction.

"We have a really good support network of people in recovery who are able to provide the empathy that only those with lived experience can offer. It's not something you can learn from a textbook.

"Sadly, there are some people who make assumptions and don't understand that people can change when provided with the right support and circumstances. Addiction is no respecter of race or social status - it can affect anyone."

Hirst said the aim of the exhibition was to increase awareness and introduce the idea of recovery to more people and reduce the stigma of addiction.