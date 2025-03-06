Summery weather is forecast to return this weekend. Photo / NZME

A bit of rain and cooler temperatures for Whanganui marked the transition to autumn, but another warm and “summery” weekend is ahead.

“There was a really big rain band that was being pushed up and over the country by quite cold southwesterlies, which brought rainfall to pretty much the entirety of the country,” MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said.

Whanganui had 28mm of rain on Tuesday, over eight times more than the 3.4mm recorded at Whanganui Airport during February.

The overnight temperatures dropped to 9C.

Following the wet weather, Whanganui was buffeted by strong winds on Wednesday, resulting in power outages to more than 10,000 customers.