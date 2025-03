Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Crew working on powerlines on Kaikokopu Rd. Photo / Olivia Reid

Two power cuts in Whanganui have affected over 10,000 customers with high winds and damage to a power pole causing the outages.

A mass power outage occurred in Aramoho at 11.14am today.

There were 10,877 customers affected, with the power restored to the majority of homes within 15 minutes.

A Powerco spokesperson said 234 customers remained without power but it was expected to be restored by 5.30pm.

A second, smaller power cut in Paparangi occurred at 10.25am with 40 customers impacted.