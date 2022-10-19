A school photo from Gonville School, 1960. Photo/ Supplied



Students from the Westside area are invited to catch up with old school friends and reminisce about the good old days.

Jon Morgan and his friend Austin Robson have organised a reunion for people who attended schools in the area from the mid-1950s and graduated in the 1960s.

"We've named the event Westside Boomer Reunion to reach our target audience. Everybody looks back and reminisces on their childhood and simpler times so this is the perfect chance to have a chat with your old school friends."

He says he and Austin attended reunions for Gonville School, Whanganui Boys' College and Rutherford Intermediate years ago.

"We thought it would be great to have another reunion so we've organised one ourselves."

The reunion was set up for students who attended Gonville, Castlecliff, Tawhereo, Carlton, St Anthony's and Marist Brothers schools.

"The aim is to provide a space where people can reunite with their old school friends, have a chat, and then once they've all caught up they may like to organise going to a restaurant or one of the other lovely places in Whanganui."

The reunion will take place at Gonville Hall.

"This will be a hub for people to come to, catch up with friends, maybe go and do their own things and then come back again. Frank Stark and Emma Bugden, who purchased the hall, were kind enough to let us use it for the cost of a donation to their renovation work."

There will be tea and coffee available at the hall but Jon asks people to make their own arrangements for food.

"We're looking for a food cart for the reunion but to ensure no one goes hungry, it would be best to make arrangements for food."

No registration is needed for the event, people are just welcome to turn up.

"We're looking forward to seeing everyone and catching up again."

The Details:

What: Westside Boomer Reunion.

When: Labour weekend. Friday: 3pm, Saturday 5pm.

Where: Gonville Hall, Tawa St.

Food: coffee and tea available, but please make your own food arrangements.