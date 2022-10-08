Weston Kirton was "somewhere out in the back blocks of Taumarunui" on election day. Photo / Supplied

Weston Kirton is likely to be named the new mayor of Ruapehu, with progress results showing a lead of 350 votes over closest rival Elijah Pue.

Kirton has been contacted for comment.

His son Andrew Kirton tweeted that his "old man Weston has won the Ruapehu Mayoralty but doesn't know as he's officiating a wedding somewhere out in the back blocks of Taumarunui".

Approximately 90 per cent of returned voting papers had been counted by 4pm on Saturday.

Korty Wilson, Channey Duncan Turoa Iwikau, and Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase were confirmed as Ruapehu's Māori Ward Councillors.

Lyn Neeson, Robyn Gae Gram, and Rabbit Nottage were re-elected to fill three of the six Ruapehu General Ward seats.

Votes for Janelle Hinch, Brenda Ralph, Viv Hoeta and John Chapman were too close to call on Saturday afternoon.

The progress results did not include some special votes and voting papers returned on Saturday that were still in transit to the processing centre.