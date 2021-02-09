Welcome rain after Whanganui records hottest day in the country

Rainy weather made a brief visit to Whanganui after a nine-day dry spell and it won't be back for a while. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui recorded a maximum temperature of 28.1C on Tuesday, making it the hottest place in the country.

The high came after a nine-day dry spell, which ended with the arrival of rain overnight and continuing today.

Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the last noticeable rain was recorded at Whanganui Airport on January 24.

"Whanganui could get up to 10mm of rain today before it clears in the afternoon."

Glassey said the rain, accompanied by strong winds, was because a low pressure system was moving up from the South Island.

"It won't stick around long and Whanganui will experience a change from northerly to a westerly wind."

The temperature also dramatically dropped to 15C this morning.

Warm temperatures and fine weather are forecast for the next few days and a cloudy day on Thursday will be followed by three days of sunshine with highs of 23C.

Overnight lows will range from 12C to 13C.

Temperatures will remain high next week with 24C forecast for Monday and 22C on Tuesday, although it is likely to be cloudy on both days.

La Nina's continuing influence on New Zealand weather means average temperatures are above normal and are likely to continue.