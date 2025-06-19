The key focuses in designing the roadmaps were identity, heritage, creativity, enhancing “walkability”, safety, supporting local economies, future-proofing and sustainability.

Haveswood said there was no “one-size-fits-all” model for the revitalisation; instead, each roadmap was designed to reflect the distinct goals and needs of its community.

The roadmaps outline the challenges, strengths and opportunities of each location.

Challenges for Pātea include the environmental pressures from erosion and shifting dunes at Mana Bay, economic vulnerability and infrastructure gaps.

Waverley’s identified challenges include the need for economic diversification, “community fatigue” and population decline.

Similar strengths for the towns were identified, including iwi connections, cultural history and community engagement.

A significant element of the Waverley and Pātea town centres is the State Highway 3 corridor passing through them.

This has been identified as a challenge because of “regulatory obstacles”, but also a strength and opportunity for tourism growth because of the large amount of traffic passing through the towns.

“For visitors, we hope to create welcoming, distinctive places that encourage people to stop, explore and contribute to the local economy,” Haveswood said.

The goal of stimulating visitor growth does not undercut the focus on supporting the locals.

In the approach plan for the revitalisation, there is emphasis on hiring local contractors and suppliers, continued feedback opportunities and focusing on the communities’ needs.

“We want people to feel proud of where they live, to see their stories and values reflected in the heart of their town, and to have spaces that encourage connection, activity and belonging,” Haveswood said.

Hāwera’s revitalised town centre includes a new library and civic centre, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, which opened in November 2024.

“While the revitalisation projects and Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga are distinct initiatives, they share similar underlying goals: creating vibrant, inclusive and thriving town centres that celebrate local culture and serve as gathering spaces for the community,” Haveswood said.

Pātea is set to get a dedicated market area, a stargazing platform at Bourkes Lookout, a boardwalk around the Ārangirangi salt marsh and more.

The improvements to Waverley include public murals and art installations, a public outdoor gathering space outside the Waverley LibraryPlus, and a potential mini bike park for children.

The council wanted the roadmaps to be available for public viewing because of the communities’ involvement with their creation.

“They reflect a shared vision that has been carefully developed with, and by, the communities themselves. As such, these roadmaps are no longer draft concepts, they are the final agreed outcomes of that extensive process,” Haveswood said.

“It ensures transparency and keeps the community informed about what is coming next for their town.”

Work on the projects will be staggered, extending from the end of 2025 to 2028.

“We are now shifting decisively from planning to action. With the roadmaps finalised, the focus is on delivering the priority projects, such as improvements to streetscapes, safer pedestrian access, public spaces that invite gathering and creativity,” Haveswood said.

“Our upcoming community open days will give residents the opportunity to preview the roadmaps in full and understand the sequencing and scope of what is to come.

“We are excited to move forward with the communities of Pātea, Waverley, Eltham and Ōpunakē, and we will continue to share progress and milestones as we bring these shared visions to life.”

Pātea’s roadmap will be available to view at Pātea LibraryPlus from Thursday, June 26, and Waverley’s will be at Waverley LibraryPlus from Friday, June 27.

On these dates, a council officer will be available from 9am to 3pm to answer questions.

All the roadmaps can be viewed at southtaranaki.com/our-community/town-revitalisation

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.