A northerly weather pattern is expected to stick around in Whanganui all week, bringing warmer temperatures and some rain. Photo / Bevan Conley

A northerly weather pattern is expected to stick around in Whanganui all week, bringing warmer temperatures and some rain. Photo / Bevan Conley

The brollies and raincoats will be needed in Whanganui later in the week but some dry, warmer days are forecast for the next two days.

Metservice meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said the 2C overnight low on Sunday morning will be replaced by mild overnight lows and warm daytime temperatures this week.

"Monday and Tuesday will be dry with some cloud and it will be noticeably warmer due to a northerly change," Pyselman said.

"There will be rain coming in from the Tasman on Wednesday but it is only likely to be heavy in the hill country areas."

Pyselman said the northerly winds might get a bit gusty at times but the temperatures are expected to reach over 20C later in the week.

"That is around five to six degrees higher than what you can normally expect at this time of year," he said.

"The night-time temperatures will be up in the teens as well and the northerly will keep things mild."

A high of 16C is forecast for Monday, which will be mainly fine in the morning with cloud increasing in the afternoon, followed by an overnight low of 8C.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 19C and an overnight low of 13C.

The rain is expected to arrive on Wednesday, bringing stronger wind gusts but also the bonus of a 20C high temperature and a mild overnight low of 14C.

Thursday will be wet and northerly winds will be stronger, possibly reaching gale force in exposed places.

"The temperature will continue to climb however and Whanganui is expected to enjoy a high of 21C with another mild night temperature of 14C," said Pyselman.

"The rain is expected to stick around on Friday but Whanganui will still be enjoying some mild temperatures."

A high of 20C is expected with an overnight low of 13C.

The forecast for Saturday is fine and cloudy as the northerly flow is expected to continue delivering a high of 21C and an overnight low of 13C.