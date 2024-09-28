Wanganui Surf Life Saving Club gets shot at Pool Rescue Championships

Whanganui will have 12 representatives at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui will be represented at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships for the first time.

A 12-strong team from Wanganui Surf Life Saving Club will compete at Auckland’s Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre from October 4-6.

“This will be a really good experience for our people,” WSLC coach and junior co-ordinator Daniel Comp said.

The team finished fourth-equal at the regional competition in Wellington.

A former Western Districts representative for surf life-saving, Comp said he was eager to introduce children to pool rescue and said it could be a complementary discipline to competitive swimming.