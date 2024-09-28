Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Wanganui Surf Life Saving Club gets shot at Pool Rescue Championships

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
Whanganui will have 12 representatives at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui will have 12 representatives at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships. Photo / 123RF

Whanganui will be represented at the New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships for the first time.

A 12-strong team from Wanganui Surf Life Saving Club will compete at Auckland’s Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre from October 4-6.

“This will be a really good experience for our people,” WSLC coach and junior co-ordinator Daniel Comp said.

The team finished fourth-equal at the regional competition in Wellington.

A former Western Districts representative for surf life-saving, Comp said he was eager to introduce children to pool rescue and said it could be a complementary discipline to competitive swimming.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This is a great way for the team to keep their fitness up over winter and to stay engaged. I’m really passionate about surf life-saving in Wanganui and giving members opportunities,” he said.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but I know we’ve got people who have medalling times.”

Comp said businesses and fundraising efforts had helped the team get there.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There is a uniqueness with Surf Life Saving. I’ve got a very supportive wife and my kids are members too. And without the parents, we couldn’t do this. Surf is really a family thing. Sometimes there are generations of families coming through.”

The national championships are the pinnacle of pool rescue in New Zealand, showcasing a range of vital surf life-saving skills and techniques honed in pool environments.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle