Sandra Rickey, of Volunteer Whanganui, is calling for volunteers for a new grocery delivery service. Photo / Paul Brooks



Volunteer Whanganui, in collaboration with Age Concern Whanganui, Balance Aotearoa and Jigsaw Whanganui, is looking for volunteers for a new and vital service during the Covid pandemic – to provide a grocery shopping and delivery service to members of the community who are choosing to isolate at home, even though they are not ill with Covid.

"I caught up with Michelle Malcolm of Age Concern ... and she said they'd had a few inquiries from people and there seems to be a gap, It's the people who have chosen to self-isolate, not because they've got Covid, but because of the fear of getting Covid," says Sandra Rickey, manager of Volunteer Whanganui.

Michelle was receiving inquiries from elderly people but it ranges beyond that to anyone vulnerable and fearful of contracting the virus.

At a meeting with the Ministry of Social Development, they discovered people who had Covid and were self-isolating were being catered for, but a gap remained and others were not receiving the same service.

It was recognised that other sectors would be affected.

"One was Jigsaw with vulnerable families ... and then the likes of Balance [clients] where you have the anxiety of the whole situation and they'd rather stay at home," says Sandra.

A memorandum of understanding has been drawn up between the four agencies, describing the service and supporting its delivery.

Sandra says prospective clients need to meet certain criteria. "Obviously, they've got no other support structures in place, there's no one else to do it.

"Basically, they'd be referred to us by these organisations. We would get their shopping list - I've set up an account with Pak'nSave, and what happens is we do the shop, it goes on to our account, we deliver the groceries and [the client] pays by eftpos.

"We just want to meet the basic needs of getting groceries to these people."

Now Sandra needs volunteers to deliver the service.

There is a job description and applicants need to have a clean, full driver's licence, a fully insured vehicle, good communication and literacy skills, and be reasonably fit. They also need to be empathetic, friendly and reliable and over 25. They must be fully vaccinated and volunteers will be police vetted.

Sandra says reimbursement will be provided for petrol costs.

Prospective volunteers can get in contact with Volunteer Whanganui by email at whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or phone 347 9430.