VOLUNTEER WHANGANUI JOBS
Email: whanganuivolunteer centre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.
Volunteer Whanganui supports 101 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some urgent job vacancies that are available:
· Brain Injury Board Members
· Diabetes Board Members
· Deck hand Waimarie
· Night Crisis Line Worker
· On Call Dial the Newsreader
· Backstage Crew Member Opera House
· Bowls Facilitator
· Secretary for Friends of the Whanganui River
· Basketball Coach
· Studio Assistant
· City Mission Gardeners
· Delivery Driver
· Visiting Older People
· Swim Club Co-ordinators
· Walking Tour Guide
· Shuttle Cleaner
· Walking Companion
· Retail – Op Shop Whanganui East
· Retail – Op Shop Gonville
· Alexa (Voice) Support Person
· Library Assistant
· Gardener
· Market Assistant
· Committee Member/ Administrator
· Hostel Hand
· Library Shelver
· Telephone Operator
· Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner
· Driver
· Homework Group/After-School Group Facilitator
· Grants Coordinator
· On-Call Dial the News Reader
· Health Shuttle Driver
· Health Shuttle Companion
· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers
· Meals on Wheels Driver
· Internet banking/Smartphone Tutor
· Wanganui Community Patrol
· Tram Conductors/ Motorman
· Horse Groomer & Handler
If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions come to Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Wanganui, Monday-Thursday, 9am-4pm. Or call (06) 3479430.