VOLUNTEER WHANGANUI JOBS

Email: whanganuivolunteer centre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.

Volunteer Whanganui supports 101 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some urgent job vacancies that are available:

· Brain Injury Board Members

· Diabetes Board Members

· Deck hand Waimarie

· Night Crisis Line Worker

· On Call Dial the Newsreader

· Backstage Crew Member Opera House

· Bowls Facilitator

· Secretary for Friends of the Whanganui River

· Basketball Coach

· Studio Assistant

· City Mission Gardeners

· Delivery Driver

· Visiting Older People

· Swim Club Co-ordinators

· Walking Tour Guide

· Shuttle Cleaner

· Walking Companion

· Retail – Op Shop Whanganui East

· Retail – Op Shop Gonville

· Alexa (Voice) Support Person

· Library Assistant

· Gardener

· Market Assistant

· Committee Member/ Administrator

· Hostel Hand

· Library Shelver

· Telephone Operator

· Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner

· Driver

· Homework Group/After-School Group Facilitator

· Grants Coordinator

· Health Shuttle Driver

· Health Shuttle Companion

· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

· Meals on Wheels Driver

· Internet banking/Smartphone Tutor

· Wanganui Community Patrol

· Tram Conductors/ Motorman

· Horse Groomer & Handler

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions come to Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Wanganui, Monday-Thursday, 9am-4pm. Or call (06) 3479430.