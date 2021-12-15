Volunteer positions available

Volunteer Whanganui supports 103 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

· Walking Tour Guide

· Shuttle Cleaner

· Walking Companion

· Retail — Op Shop Whanganui East

· Retail — Op Shop Gonville

· Alexa (Voice) Support Person

· Library Assistant

· Gardener

· Art Group Facilitator

· Market Assistant

· Committee Member/ Administrator

· Community Fridge Assistant

· Hostel Hand

· Library Shelver

· Telephone Operator

· Lawn Mower

· Parent Coach

· Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner

· Driver

· Homework Group/ After- School Group Facilitator

· Annual Appeal Co-ordinator

· Raffle Ticket Seller

· Annual Street Collector

· Club Publicity Co-ordinator

· Grants Co-ordinator

· Fundraising Co-ordinator

· Team Manager/Leader Special Olympics

· Sports Assistant Special Olympics

· Assistant Swimming Coach

· Receptionist

· Casual Receptionist

· Board Member/ Fundraising Co-ordinator

· Board Member/ Publicity Officer

· On-Call Dial the News Reader

· Health Shuttle Driver

· Health Shuttle Companion

· Outdoor Gardener

· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

· General Grounds Handyman

· Meals on Wheels Driver

· Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

· Visiting Older People

· Wanganui Community Patrol

· Tram Conductors/ Motorman

· Horse Groomer & Handler

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please come and see us.

Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Wanganui.

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430. Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.

Sandra, Elizabeth and the board of Volunteer Whanganui would like to wish all our volunteers, organisations and sponsors a wonderful Christmas and New Year and safe travelling to any on the roads. We would also like to thank you all in your support in volunteering in Whanganui.

We will be closed from Tuesday, December 21, reopening on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.