Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Visitor numbers drop at Whanganui’s Davis Library as parking issues continue

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The original library carpark had 19 spaces but now, with only 10 parks available, visitors to the library and Sarjeant Gallery are parking on the grassed areas nearby. Photo / Mike Tweed

The original library carpark had 19 spaces but now, with only 10 parks available, visitors to the library and Sarjeant Gallery are parking on the grassed areas nearby. Photo / Mike Tweed

Visitor numbers at Whanganui’s Davis Library have plummeted, with a lack of parking cited as “the principal cause”.

A report from Whanganui District Council libraries manager Pete Grey said there were 81,397 visitors to the Davis, located at Pukenamu Queen’s Park, between October 1 last year and April 30.

That

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle