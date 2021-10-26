Visit Ruapehu adds new team member to tackle destination management plan

Support, Recovery and Re-Set funding from the government allowed the next phase to begin. Photo / Supplied

Visit Ruapehu has added a new team member in preparation for phase two of its destination management plan.

Community leader and strategic consultant Erena Mikaere will work through until December 2022.

Mikaere, the owner of Waihuia Ventures and former chief executive of Ngāti Rangi, said she had a deep connection to the Ruapehu region and a sense of responsibility in protecting and preserving its most important assets.

She grew up on the Whanganui River.

"For me, working with Visit Ruapehu to support destination management is about the wellbeing of people and place," Mikaere said.

"There is huge potential in enriching the visitor experience in Ruapehu to beyond what people can even imagine just yet – to where families flourish, communities thrive and the land is safeguarded for future generations."

Visit Ruapehu Board chairman Annie Rolls said partnerships and relationships remained crucial to the success of the plan.

"Erena will work closely in conjunction with the community, iwi, Ruapehu District Council and key stakeholders," Rolls said.

"We are very excited to have her join the Visit Ruapehu team."

Rolls said Mikaere brought a specialist view and affinity to the community and would ensure iwi and community voices were genuinely reflected in destination management planning.

Visit Ruapehu recently undertook a stocktake on the current Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan (RRVDP), and Rolls said they were excited to share the data insights with the community "in due course".

"The report has identified opportunities which still require strong collaboration and alignment in order to see them come to fruition.

"The voice of our communities therefore will be imperative during this phase."

Rolls said the next step in the plan was made possible by Support, Recovery and Re-Set funding from the Government.