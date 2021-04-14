Vintage and classic motorcycle motors running in Whanganui this weekend

Vintage and classic motorcycles will compete in the Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trial in Whanganui this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Lovers of two-wheeled vintage machines are in for a treat this weekend when the Castrol Autumn Motorcycle Trial returns to Whanganui.

Motorcyclists from around the North Island will be getting their motors running and heading out on the highways, the main streets and back roads to find their way to the common destination at the end of their assigned route.

Organiser Bill James said the event had to be cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions and this year will mark the 38th trial to be held in Whanganui.

"The bikes are all vintage or classic although we don't turn newer models away," James said.

"There are usually 40 participants and each one is given an individual set of instructions with a different route although they will all reach the same destination."

Riders select a speed of either 25, or 40 miles per hour and depart at one-minute intervals with written instructions and a destination unknown until just before they begin.

They will travel over gravel and sealed terrain at their chosen speed until they reach their destination and will be penalised if they arrive too early or too late.

The motorcycles are mostly British-made brands including Triumph, AJS, Norton, BSA and Ariel.

Some have sidecars attached and all are lovingly cared for by their enthusiast owners.

"The trial is always a lot of fun and everyone is looking especially forward to it after missing out last year," James said.

"The public is very welcome to come to view the bikes before they start heading off at 9.30am on Saturday."

The riders will begin arriving at the Wanganui Vintage Car Club rooms in Patapu St from around 8am on Saturday, April 17.