One of the vehicles crashed into a lamp post. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

One of the vehicles crashed into a lamp post. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

A two-vehicle collision resulted in a car crashing into a lamp post in Whanganui on Thursday afternoon.

A witness said two cars collided at the intersection of Guyton St and Wicksteed St in central Whanganui around 2pm.

As a result of the crash, one of the vehicles spun into a lamp post, crashing head-on.

Three police units and an ambulance responded to the incident.