Whanganui Mayor Michael Laws steps from the Waimarie to the new Upokongaro jetty in September, 2007. Photo / Malcolm Hunt

Whanganui District Council contractors are preparing to make repairs to the Upokongaro jetty for the summer season.

Located on the Whanganui River immediately next to Upokongaro village on State Highway 4, the jetty was reinstated from its previous deteriorated state in 2008 and is now in need of maintenance to ensure its safety and ongoing usability.

In recent years the jetty has been damaged by successive flooding events, as well as wear and tear from river vessels. The jetty provides crucial infrastructure to the Upokongaro community and upriver tour businesses, and it is essential that it's made safety compliant for public use.

Council project officer Debbie Anderson says, "Whanganui engineering firm BPL undertook a full assessment of the jetty earlier this year to ensure its safety and compliance for public use.

"Their recommendation was for the replacement of damaged sprung piles at the loading end of the jetty together with some maintenance to the decking and other mechanisms.

"The work required has been awarded to local contractors Emmetts Civil Construction to complete, with Emmetts currently constructing steel fabrications off-site to minimise the time needed to be at the jetty site.

"The on-site remedial work is scheduled to take place from the beginning of November until early December ahead of river activity this summer. The jetty will be closed during this period."

The council is also working alongside hapu representatives to ensure the wellbeing of the awa during the work.