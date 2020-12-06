Upokongaro Cycle Bridge opened last Wednesday

The new cyclist / pedestrian bridge over the Whanganui River. Photo / Paul Brooks

After a long consultation process, Whanganui's Upokongaro Cycle Bridge opened to the public last Wednesday, with a ceremony attended by invited guests and members of the local community - and officiated by mayor Hamish McDouall, Te Pou Tupua Turama Hawira and kaumātua John Maihi.

The purpose-built cycle and pedestrian bridge spans the Whanganui River, from Upokongaro to Papaiti, linking to the city's 50km/h limit on the Aramoho side of the river.

The project is part of the Mountains to Sea – Nga Ara Tuhono trail, which begins in Ohakune and continues through National Park to Whanganui, ending at Castlecliff's North Mole.

The mayor said it was wonderful to see children from Upokongaro School taking part in the opening ceremony and involved in the first official crossing from Papaiti to Upokongaro.

He said the bridge opening was good news for tourism and visitors to Whanganui – bringing economic benefits to the district.

"The thing I really like about this is that it promotes tourism and experiences based on healthy activity and appreciation for the outdoors. Whanganui is New Zealand's most beautiful small city and is known for its spectacular natural features. Travelling by bike is good for you, good for the environment and a great way to enjoy our cycle-friendly district.

"This is great for visitors and equally for locals. I do ask people though to refrain from doing the loop along State Highway 4. With current speed settings on the highway it isn't the best place to be on a bike."

Mayor McDouall recognised the significant funding contributions of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (50 per cent) and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment ($600,000) towards the bridge and also thanked council officers, the project team and the Upokongaro and Papaiti communities for their participation.

"I acknowledge that it has taken us a while to get here," he said. "Our process for consultation needed to improve and we have had to work to remedy that. There certainly is still work to do and we will ensure we follow through on our commitments in the interests of the people and the environment of this place."

Visitors were heard to remark that the bridge looks bigger in its position across the river that when it lay in its Papaiti paddock waiting to be put in place by crane.

One called it "sculptural", suggesting its lines and shape give it an artistic feel.

A couple from Upper Hutt made a special trip on Thursday to see the bridge they had heard so much about.

The path under SH4 and over the Upokongaro Stream. Photo / Paul Brooks

Access to the bridge from Upokongaro is from the eastern side of SH4, where a footpath leading from Makirikiri Valley Rd goes under the bridge crossing the Upokongaro Stream to emerge beside the Whanganui River.

If coming from Whanganui and parking opposite the village, it requires crossing busy SH4, not the easiest or safest option, but it does allow a visit to a pleasant picnic area and sculpted moa.

View from the bridge with the Wairua moored at Upokongaro. Photo / Paul Brooks

Wairua skipper Sam Mordey, who bought the vessel in 2016, says the bridge adds to the attractions of Upokongaro, a regular destination for the riverboat.