UCOL Whanganui students receive $40,000 in scholarships

William Pati presents Charlene McGechan with the Pati Family Scholarship. Photo / Supplied

Close to $40,000 worth of scholarships have been awarded to UCOL Whanganui students.

Thirty-six scholarships were handed out, thanks to the support of 13 local donors.

One of those awarded a scholarship was Charlene McGechan, whose academic success and fundraising efforts for her hurricane-stricken village in Fiji secured her the Pati Family Scholarship.

A new award to recognise a Pasifika student studying nursing, the scholarship was spearheaded by UCOL nursing graduate William Pati, with his wife Anneke and brothers Pene and Amitai – who are part of the opera group SOL3 MIO.

Originally from the small village of Muanisolo in Fiji's Kadavu province, McGechan created a Go-Fund-Me to help with the village's recovery from Cyclone Harold last year.

She raised about $5300, which she used to buy 209 sheets of galvanised iron to rebuild 10 of the worst-hit homes in Muanisolo.

"Receiving this scholarship makes me feel like the work I have been putting into my studies is worthwhile and encourages me to keep doing what I'm doing," McGechan said.

"I'm a mature student, I've got two kids and a husband, and coming back to school is taking a lot of time away from them, so it feels good to get this recognition. My goal is to become a registered nurse, but it is very encouraging to get this acknowledgment along the way.

"It was the icing on the cake to be a Pacific Islander receiving a scholarship not just because of my academic accomplishments but because of where I come from."

McGechan is finishing up her first year in the Bachelor of Nursing after completing the NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation Health and Nursing Pathway programmes in 2021.

Other new scholarship donors this year included Bromar Trust, Lions Club of Whanganui and UCOL business lecturer Phil Thomsen.

Thomsen presented the Rosalind Thomsen Scholarship to Katie Hedgeman-Dalton in honour of his late wife Rosalind, who died just before completing her Bachelor of Design and Arts at UCOL.

Lions Club of Whanganui traditionally provides financial support to people in the trades, but this year decided to support UCOL students studying in health-related programmes.

Akoranga Education Trust Scholarship recipients Amie Simpson, Alison Edwards, and Chelsea Hines had the top overall scores from their scholarship applications.

Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievements, effort, future plans, character, financial situation and how they contribute to UCOL and their community.

UCOL WHANGANUI SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

ACTION COACH BUSINESS COACHING SCHOLARSHIP

Barbara Chau- NZ Diploma in Business

AKORANGA EDUCATION TRUST SCHOLASHIP

Amie Simpson - Bachelor of Design and Art

Alison Edwards - Bachelor of Design and Art

Chelsea Hines - NZ Diploma in Beauty Therapy

Cameron Marks - Bachelor of Nursing

Joshua Saunders - NZ Certificate in Music Level

Casey Roberts - NZ Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support)

Taylor Head - Bachelor of Nursing

Kayla Dowdle - NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy

Jasmin Martinez - Bachelor of Nursing

Kelly Conneely - Bachelor of Nursing

Rhiannon Clutterbuck - NZ Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support)

Stormy Bugg - Bachelor of Nursing

ARTHUR WHEELER LEEDSTOWN TRUST SCHOLARSHIP

Emma Pickersgill - Bachelor of Nursing

Arama Tuka - Bachelor of Design and Art

Michele Balsey - Bachelor of Nursing

Diana Tamaniyaga - Bachelor of Nursing

Dylan Stanford - NZ Certificate in Art and Design

Fiona Te Haara - Bachelor of Nursing

Sharon Rowan - NZ Diploma in Beauty Therapy

Nathan Moore - NZ Diploma of Art and Design

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND SCHOLARSHIP

Keserita Timu-Stone - NZ Diploma in Business

WANGANUI EDUCATION TRUST

Tracey Grant - Bachelor of Nursing

Dennihe Edwards - NZ Certificate in Music

Bailey Fabish - NZ Diploma in Early Childhood Education

GEORGE BOULTON TRUST SCHOLARSHIP

Viarata Sinbanda - NZ Diploma in Enrolled Nursing

Kirsty Hart - Bachelor of Nursing

Mattie Taiwha - NZ Certificate in Baking

WANGANUI COMBINED ROTARY CLUBS SCHOLARSHIP

Julia Phillips - NZ Diploma in Early Childhood Education

Celone Tuka - Bachelor of Nursing

BROMAR TRUST SCHOLARSHIP

Celone Tuka - Bachelor of Nursing

WHANGANUI & PARTNERS SCHOLARSHIP

Govind Mamundi - NZ Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Carpentry)

LIONS CLUB OF WANGANUI SCHOLARSHIP

Heleni Misiloi - Bachelor of Nursing

Holly McGuiness - Bachelor of Nursing

Breianna Chapman - Bachelor of Nursing

ROSALIND THOMSEN SCHOLARSHIP

Katie Hedgeman-Dalton - Bachelor of Design and Art

PATI FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP

Charlene McGechan - Bachelor of Nursing