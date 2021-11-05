UCOL Whanganui students receive $40,000 in scholarships

Close to $40,000 worth of scholarships have been awarded to UCOL Whanganui students.
Thirty-six scholarships were handed out, thanks to the support of 13 local donors.
One of those awarded a scholarship was Charlene McGechan, whose academic success and fundraising efforts for her hurricane-stricken village in Fiji secured her the Pati Family Scholarship.
A new award to recognise a Pasifika student studying nursing, the scholarship was spearheaded by UCOL nursing graduate William Pati, with his wife Anneke and brothers Pene and Amitai – who are part of the opera group SOL3 MIO.
Originally from the small village of Muanisolo in Fiji's Kadavu province, McGechan created a Go-Fund-Me to help with the village's recovery from Cyclone Harold last year.
She raised about $5300, which she used to buy 209 sheets of galvanised iron to rebuild 10 of the worst-hit homes in Muanisolo.
"Receiving this scholarship makes me feel like the work I have been putting into my studies is worthwhile and encourages me to keep doing what I'm doing," McGechan said.
"I'm a mature student, I've got two kids and a husband, and coming back to school is taking a lot of time away from them, so it feels good to get this recognition. My goal is to become a registered nurse, but it is very encouraging to get this acknowledgment along the way.
"It was the icing on the cake to be a Pacific Islander receiving a scholarship not just because of my academic accomplishments but because of where I come from."
McGechan is finishing up her first year in the Bachelor of Nursing after completing the NZ Certificate in Study and Career Preparation Health and Nursing Pathway programmes in 2021.
Other new scholarship donors this year included Bromar Trust, Lions Club of Whanganui and UCOL business lecturer Phil Thomsen.
Thomsen presented the Rosalind Thomsen Scholarship to Katie Hedgeman-Dalton in honour of his late wife Rosalind, who died just before completing her Bachelor of Design and Arts at UCOL.
Lions Club of Whanganui traditionally provides financial support to people in the trades, but this year decided to support UCOL students studying in health-related programmes.
Akoranga Education Trust Scholarship recipients Amie Simpson, Alison Edwards, and Chelsea Hines had the top overall scores from their scholarship applications.
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievements, effort, future plans, character, financial situation and how they contribute to UCOL and their community.
UCOL WHANGANUI SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
ACTION COACH BUSINESS COACHING SCHOLARSHIP
Barbara Chau- NZ Diploma in Business
AKORANGA EDUCATION TRUST SCHOLASHIP
Amie Simpson - Bachelor of Design and Art
Alison Edwards - Bachelor of Design and Art
Chelsea Hines - NZ Diploma in Beauty Therapy
Cameron Marks - Bachelor of Nursing
Joshua Saunders - NZ Certificate in Music Level
Casey Roberts - NZ Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support)
Taylor Head - Bachelor of Nursing
Kayla Dowdle - NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy
Jasmin Martinez - Bachelor of Nursing
Kelly Conneely - Bachelor of Nursing
Rhiannon Clutterbuck - NZ Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support)
Stormy Bugg - Bachelor of Nursing
ARTHUR WHEELER LEEDSTOWN TRUST SCHOLARSHIP
Emma Pickersgill - Bachelor of Nursing
Arama Tuka - Bachelor of Design and Art
Michele Balsey - Bachelor of Nursing
Diana Tamaniyaga - Bachelor of Nursing
Dylan Stanford - NZ Certificate in Art and Design
Fiona Te Haara - Bachelor of Nursing
Sharon Rowan - NZ Diploma in Beauty Therapy
Nathan Moore - NZ Diploma of Art and Design
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND SCHOLARSHIP
Keserita Timu-Stone - NZ Diploma in Business
WANGANUI EDUCATION TRUST
Tracey Grant - Bachelor of Nursing
Dennihe Edwards - NZ Certificate in Music
Bailey Fabish - NZ Diploma in Early Childhood Education
GEORGE BOULTON TRUST SCHOLARSHIP
Viarata Sinbanda - NZ Diploma in Enrolled Nursing
Kirsty Hart - Bachelor of Nursing
Mattie Taiwha - NZ Certificate in Baking
WANGANUI COMBINED ROTARY CLUBS SCHOLARSHIP
Julia Phillips - NZ Diploma in Early Childhood Education
Celone Tuka - Bachelor of Nursing
BROMAR TRUST SCHOLARSHIP
Celone Tuka - Bachelor of Nursing
WHANGANUI & PARTNERS SCHOLARSHIP
Govind Mamundi - NZ Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Carpentry)
LIONS CLUB OF WANGANUI SCHOLARSHIP
Heleni Misiloi - Bachelor of Nursing
Holly McGuiness - Bachelor of Nursing
Breianna Chapman - Bachelor of Nursing
ROSALIND THOMSEN SCHOLARSHIP
Katie Hedgeman-Dalton - Bachelor of Design and Art
PATI FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP
Charlene McGechan - Bachelor of Nursing