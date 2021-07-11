UCOL Whanganui celebrates revamp of neighbouring Drews Ave

UCOL students' "Moving image" animations screened at the Drews Ave Street Party. Photo / Supplied

The revamp of Drews Ave's streetscape - and its celebration party - had a big helping hand from UCOL Whanganui.

UCOL's design foundation and practical lecturer Cecelia Kumeroa worked with artist Jodi Clark to create part of the streetscape, connecting street art to local history in the design on the road.

Kumeroa said it was a great experience working with Clark and painters Si Omer and Dan Mills to bring their idea to life. The overall project was run by town centre regeneration manager Ellen Young, with support staff Emma Morris. The streetscape designer was architect Ben Mitchell-Anyon.

"We initially drew inspiration from our favourite artists, Kandinsky, Robert Delaunay, Camille Walala, Buck Nin and Gavin Chilcott to name a few," Kumeroa said.

"Our local Whanganui mana whenua designs were integral to the design process. We also drew some ideas from the surrounding architecture."

The recent Lights on Bikes and Drews Ave Street Party event was aimed at boosting Drews Ave's status as the hub of Whanganui's creative community.

As part of the celebration, UCOL students Leon Tait and Teresa Mayer created animations as part of their "moving image" project.

"Students had been working on developing this since last year as part of their project in class," UCOL Whanganui campus manager Bronwyn Paul said.

"They set up their projection station on UCOL's Whanganui campus and conducted a series of tests over two nights and the result was spectacular - I'm very proud of them."

Kumeroa also co-ordinated an outdoor projection event, "Pūanga - Māori Painters", featuring paintings by UCOL students Arama Tuka and Jody Edmonds. It also involved the work of local artists, including Maiangi Waitai, Natasha Keating, Naani Waitai and Tapiri Pirikahu.