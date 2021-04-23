UCOL cancels food and beverage courses at Whanganui campus for 2021

Food and beverage courses at UCOL's Whanganui campus have been cancelled for this year. Photo / Bevan Conley

UCOL has canned its hospitality courses in Whanganui for 2021, citing lack of interest.

Earlier this month the tertiary education provider said it was reviewing the food and beverage courses but social media comments that they had already been cancelled were incorrect.

On Friday, April 23, executive dean of engineering and applied technologies Danny Reilly said UCOL's formal review of its food and beverage courses was now complete.

"For 2021 we will not be offering the food beverage programmes (level 3 and 4) on the Whanganui campus, due to low student interest.

"We are still offering cookery level 4 and our popular in-school USkills programmes.

"In future years we may return to offering these programmes, depending on student demand.

"As previously stated, Visions Restaurant will continue to run, as we have a strong number of cookery students training to be chefs."

Hospitality courses had always been offered at UCOL Whanganui.

"However, over the years they are subject to changing trends and demand, which we respond to."

UCOL said in line with good employer practice it would not discuss the impact on its employees of the course cancellation.