Uber is now officially operating in Whanganui, having already started running in Gisborne and Whangārei.

Rideshare service Uber has now officially launched in Whanganui.

Uber representatives were at the Business Whanganui office on July 29 to meet with people wanting to sign up as driver partners.

Uber in New Zealand is cashless, with passengers connecting to drivers through its app, which also processes payments.

This week, the company said it was unable to disclose the exact number of drivers operating in Whanganui.

