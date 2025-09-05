Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Uber: Rideshare service officially launches in Whanganui

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Uber is now officially operating in Whanganui, having already started running in Gisborne and Whangārei.

Uber is now officially operating in Whanganui, having already started running in Gisborne and Whangārei.

Rideshare service Uber has now officially launched in Whanganui.

Uber representatives were at the Business Whanganui office on July 29 to meet with people wanting to sign up as driver partners.

Uber in New Zealand is cashless, with passengers connecting to drivers through its app, which also processes payments.

This

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save