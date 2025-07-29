Payment options include credit and debit cards, and PayPal.

Lopez said traditionally the company developed activity in a new location gradually.

“We’ll start with a smaller number of drivers and make sure there is a reliable product for customers.

“There are a few steps drivers need to go through to be accredited, like a [NZTA Passenger Endorsement] and a vehicle inspection.

“It takes about three to four weeks. If we see we have enough drivers, we should be able to launch soon after that.”

Dan Lopez says Uber realised Whanganui was one of several centres “where we weren’t live but definitely should be”.

Drivers must be at least 20 years old and have held a valid full New Zealand driver’s licence for at least a year.

Business Whanganui chief executive Helen Garner said her organisation would help with driver recruitment.

“We had [Government Minister] Chris Bishop in town earlier in the month, and we were up at the Sarjeant Gallery,” she said.

“Inevitably, the conversation turned to parking and somebody said we needed more of it.

“I said ‘No, we actually need Uber’. Then, a couple of weeks later, they made the approach.”

She said the city was growing and evolving, and it needed mixed-model transport.

“I see it being quite complementary to what we have now.”

Horizons Regional Council will increase its funding for Whanganui’s bus network by $400,000 in 2025/26.

Whanganui District Council’s representative on Horizons’ passenger transport committee, Anthonie Tonnon, said he was working in Queenstown in 2017 when Uber and a new bus network began about the same time.

“We saw both be used very well,” he said.

“If there is more availability for a ride home, people might be willing to take a bus in.”

However, Uber would not “solve everything”.

“The Tide [Whanganui’s high-frequency bus service] takes 350 people per day,” Tonnon said.

“If we wanted Uber to take them, we would be adding a lot of cars to the transport system.”

Garner said Uber offered flexible employment, which could appeal to those who were studying or semi-retired, or people with family commitments.

“People also use it to supplement their day jobs,” she said.

“I think it will be quite popular. It’s a great option.”

Whanganui’s airport shuttle service operator Mike De Har said he would not move on to the Uber app, but he had no problem with it coming to Whanganui if drivers went through a thorough vetting system.

“Most of my clients are repeat customers – they go overseas, come back and pick me,” said.

“It’s comfortable, reliable and secure. I’m pretty sure they’ll stick with me.”

Uber was launched in New Zealand in 2014 in Auckland and then Wellington.

Christchurch was next, in 2016, followed by Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Queenstown. It started in Palmerston North and New Plymouth in October 2019.

Lopez said Covid-19 put plans for new locations on hold but Whanganui, along with other centres such as Gisborne and Whangārei, were part of “the second wave of expansion”.

He also viewed Uber as complementary to other transport options.

“We allow taxis to operate on the platform as drivers, and that provides additional earnings opportunities outside their traditional channels.”

Reliable Cabs operator John Freeman said he would not work for Uber.

He did not have a problem with competition – “that’s fair enough”.

However, as an overseas company, he did not think Uber was paying its fair share in taxes.

“That money is going overseas, it’s not going back into our health system, education and roading,” he said.

“It’s the same for the supermarkets, banks and companies like Apple.”

River City Cabs did not want to comment on Uber.

Lopez said charges for the service varied between cities and locations, and for different times or days of the week.

“We try to set the optimal price for the right level of demand but, also, the right level of supply,” he said.

“Obviously, we are not live [in Whanganui] yet, so we tend to set the price and monitor it closely.

“If we need to make any changes, we can.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.