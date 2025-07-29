Whanganui is weeks away from the launch of drive share app Uber, with the district in the “second wave” of a New Zealand expansion.
Its strategic supply and expansion lead for Australia/NZ mobility, Dan Lopez, said the company realised Whanganui was one of several centres across the country “where weweren’t live but definitely should be”.
“It’s quite a methodical approach – population size, location, tourism,” he said.
“Whanganui ticked those boxes.”
Uber in New Zealand is a cashless service, with passengers connecting to drivers through its app, which also processes payments.
Whanganui District Council’s representative on Horizons’ passenger transport committee, Anthonie Tonnon, said he was working in Queenstown in 2017 when Uber and a new bus network began about the same time.
“We saw both be used very well,” he said.
“If there is more availability for a ride home, people might be willing to take a bus in.”
However, Uber would not “solve everything”.
“The Tide [Whanganui’s high-frequency bus service] takes 350 people per day,” Tonnon said.
“If we wanted Uber to take them, we would be adding a lot of cars to the transport system.”
“We try to set the optimal price for the right level of demand but, also, the right level of supply,” he said.
“Obviously, we are not live [in Whanganui] yet, so we tend to set the price and monitor it closely.
“If we need to make any changes, we can.”
