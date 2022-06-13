Rosemary Higgie has been elected president of U3A Whanganui. Photo / Supplied



What do you do when you are retired, or easing into it at least, still active, wanting to continue meeting people, socialising and, perhaps above all, keeping your mind alive? The answer is simple. Join U3A Whanganui.

Short for University of the Third Age, U3A is not a university at all. It is simply a local, not-for-profit organisation that is non-sectarian and non-political. It is a space where those of us who are past a certain age can safely share and discuss interests, be they intellectual, cultural, or creative, and learn something new. In other words, it's like being young again, but without the hassle of school, or a job!

Small, autonomous local groups meet regularly, often in their own homes, under the auspices of U3A Whanganui, which co-ordinates activities. Groups fund themselves and arrange speakers for meetings, often drawing on their own members to share their experiences and talents. This is not school. There are no exams. This is solely for enjoyment.

The advent of Covid-19 since 2020 meant few groups were able to meet, but now that the vast majority of our seniors are fully vaccinated, and we are more aware of measures to stop the spread of Covid, most U3A groups are meeting again. Now is a good time to join us.

Rosemary Higgie was elected U3A Whanganui president at our recent AGM and is, along with her new committee, keen to welcome new members.

An active brain and stimulating social interaction contribute much to the health and wellbeing of older people, particularly those living alone. Why not join us, as we look forward to living a longer and more interesting life. The annual subscription of $15 is a small price to pay. For more information, go to our website at http://www.u3awhanganui.co.nz/

For a copy of the latest e-newsletter, phone Janice Dowdeswell on 06 3457172.