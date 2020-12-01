U3A Cinema Group showing Little Women for its December screening

Little Women screens at Embassy 3 on Wednesday, December 16. Photo / File

Given the truncated film offering this year, we are fortunate to have a December screening to finish the year. What a pity the rain scared so many people off seeing A Son, a brilliant first film from Tunisian director Mehdi Barsaoui who probed the depths of our understanding and compassion.

Despite having read, and being totally familiar with the story, don't let the rain prevent you from seeing Little Women one more time.

MaryAnn Johanson asks in her review of the current production of Little Women "Did we need yet another film version of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel . . . which has been adapted for the big screen and for TV at least 20 times, first as a 1917 silent, (and) most recently last year? Turns out the answer is a resounding 'Hell, yes!'... The result is a movie that is timely and timeless, traditional and modern; it's a very welcome reappreciation and interpretation of Alcott and her novel".

Three hundred and 39 critical reviews appear on the Internet Movie Database with the reviewers' average scores coming in at 91 per cent. Rotten Tomatoes rates the film at 95 per cent.

Our last film for this topsy turvy year - Little Women (2 hours 15 minutes) screens at Embassy 3 on Wednesday, December 16, at 11am.

Don't forget there is wheelchair access to the theatre and this film is certainly not just for the gals.

All welcome – chaps too! Bring a friend.