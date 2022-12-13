Two Whanganui Fire Station trucks responded to a fire in a shed on Wilkie St. Photo / NZME

Two people have been released from hospital after suffering minor injuries in a shed fire in Whanganui East.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were called to the fire at 2.30am on Monday.

Two Whanganui Fire Station trucks attended and had the fire extinguished by 4.55am.

Police said they received a report of the fire at 3.24am and the scene remained under police guard after the firefighters had left.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 2.49am.

They assessed and treated two people at the scene with minor injuries and later took them to Whanganui Hospital.

A Whanganui Hospital spokesperson said the two people had been treated and released.

A fire investigator arrived at the scene later in the morning.

Whanganui Fire Station manager Shane Dudley said an investigation into the cause of the fire was under way, but there were no updates at this stage.











