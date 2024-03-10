Emergency services are attending a car crash near Waitōtara where two people have been "seriously injured". Photo / Bevan Conley

Two people are in a serious condition after a car crash near Waitōtara in South Taranaki.

A police spokesman said they responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Moumahaki Rd at 2.57pm on Sunday.

“Two people are seriously injured, another with minor-moderate injuries.

“It looks like the road is currently blocked.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they were responding to the motor vehicle crash.

“We are on scene at the moment assisting ambulance and police.

“There are no persons trapped.”

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one seriously injured person was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital, while a second seriously injured person and one with moderate injuries were taken to the hospital by road.

Three ambulances, a manager and a helicopter attended.

