Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Two patients taken to Palmerston North Hospital after crash in Sanson

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read
A crash in Sanson yesterday resulted in two patients being taken to Palmerston North Hospital, one in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.

A crash in Sanson yesterday resulted in two patients being taken to Palmerston North Hospital, one in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.

Two patients were taken to Palmerston North Hospital, one in a serious condition, following a crash in Sanson on Sunday.

Hato Hone St John was notified of a crash on Mount Stewart Halcombe Road at 6.23pm.

It sent two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one operations manager to the scene.

Two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, were transported to Palmerston North Hospital.

One further patient in a moderate condition was assessed and treated at the scene, with no transport required.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager said the crash involved two vehicles.

Two fire crews from Feilding attended the incident.

A police spokesman said police also responded to the crash but the road was not closed at any point.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle