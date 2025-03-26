Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Two men face kidnapping charges after shooting incident north of Whanganui

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Two men have been charged after a man was shot in the leg near Rānana on the Whanganui River Rd in November last year.

Two men are facing kidnapping charges in relation to a person being shot in the leg in a rural area north of Whanganui.

Armed police and emergency services responded to reports of a shooting on Morikau Rd near Rānana on November 10, 2024.

Two men have been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear in court again in April and early May.

A 48-year-old man was charged with assaults with intent to injure, unlawful possession of a firearm (four charges), wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Whanganui District Court on April 8.

A 67-year-old man has been charged with assaults with intent to injure, unlawful possession of a firearm, wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping.

He is next due to appear in Whanganui District Court on May 13.

Police said they were unable to comment further on the incident as the matter was now before the courts.

At the time of the shooting, police said in a statement that they responded to an address in Rānana after a person received “a gunshot wound to their leg while hunting”.

Hato Hone St John took one patient in a serious condition by helicopter to Whanganui Hospital.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

