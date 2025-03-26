Two men have been charged after a man was shot in the leg near Rānana on the Whanganui River Rd in November last year.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two men have been charged after a man was shot in the leg near Rānana on the Whanganui River Rd in November last year.

Two men are facing kidnapping charges in relation to a person being shot in the leg in a rural area north of Whanganui.

Armed police and emergency services responded to reports of a shooting on Morikau Rd near Rānana on November 10, 2024.

Two men have been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear in court again in April and early May.

A 48-year-old man was charged with assaults with intent to injure, unlawful possession of a firearm (four charges), wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Whanganui District Court on April 8.