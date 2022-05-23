Turkey The Bird plays on Saturday at the Musicians Club. Photo / Supplied



The Whanganui Musicians Club is serving up a feast this Saturday night with turkey and potato on the menu. The food is music, and the kitchen is the stage.

For starters, Whanganui's own five-piece skiffle band Hot Potato will warm things up with a mix of well-known tunes from blues and country to punk and pop. Playing an array of instruments and all joining in on vocals, the local lads present music that sings of having fun. The lineup is Colin Luttrell, Steve Duggan, Geoff Follett, Kerry Hagan, and Paul Curran.

Geoff, who many know from his role at Mainstreet, speaks for the band when he says, "We've been looking forward to this gig all year."

Hot Potato is the opening act at the Musicians Club on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

The main course features the New Zealand folk trio Turkey The Bird who are on a nationwide album release tour, celebrating their second recorded album When Turkeys Fly. The bearded trio feature Andre Manella from Switzerland on guitar, bass and percussion, Adrian Whelan from Ireland on guitar, mandolin, bass and spoons, and Sol Bear Coulton, the token Kiwi, on banjo and slide guitar.

Hailing from New Plymouth, this uplifting band will hit you with beautiful three-part harmonies and toe-tapping rhythms, catchy folk songs with stunning rich melodies and smooth lyrics, songs that tell uplifting stories about love and life.

Speaking for the band, Andre says, "The Whanganui Musicians Club is a completely unique and special national treasure chest for touring musicians ..."

And he is right! The club is renowned for its dedication to creating an environment where live music performance flourishes. Come down and experience it for yourself.

The details

What: Turkey The Bird and Hot Potato

When: Saturday, May 28, 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave.

Tickets: General admission $25, club members $20