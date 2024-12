Emergency services responded to the scene after a truck collided with a power pole in Hāwera on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the scene after a truck collided with a power pole in Hāwera on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services had to shut a section of SH3 on South Rd, Hāwera after a truck crashed into a power pole on Tuesday morning.

Police were advised at 10.40am a truck had collided with a power pole on South Rd.

“The truck driver was uninjured but the power pole is broken.”

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Shannon Lucas said fire services were currently on-site.

“We are on-site just for scene protection, because the power pole is on quite a dangerous lean.