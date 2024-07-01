Advertisement
Tramways Whanganui Trust celebrates successful season, announces winter closure

Grace Odlum
By
2 mins to read
The heritage tram rides in Whanganui will be closing down over the colder months.

Tramways Whanganui Trust heritage tram rides will suspend operations over winter while a review of the governance and managerial functions is done by the Whanganui District Council.

Outgoing board chair, Kritzo Venter, said it had been a busy summer, with increased visitors.

Venter said progress had also been made in collaboration with the council to develop a broader feasibility study that considers the future direction of the operation of the tram.

The study will focus on the best use for the tram as an integrated element with the other heritage transport activities offered by the district, such as the Waimarie riverboats and the Durie Hill Elevator.

It is anticipated that the board’s review would be targeted at the implementation of changes arising from the recommendations of the new feasibility study.

Heritage tram rides are one of a range of local attractions in Whanganui.
“Our Trust is excited about the prospect of presenting a well-co-ordinated ‘package deal’ experience, which is likely to be one of the key deliverables from the review and the feasibility study,” Venter said.

“When this is added to other key visitor attractions such as the redeveloped Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare O Rehua, the Royal Whanganui Opera House and the Whanganui Regional Museum, all will benefit.”

This will be the first winter the trams are closing, with the last rides for the season being offered to the public over the Matariki weekend.

The tramshed will now be closed for a few months until about October.

Venter said there was an agreement between the Tramways Whanganui Trust and Waimarie, offering combined tickets for both.

It is likely the tram could reopen alongside the riverboats later in the year.

