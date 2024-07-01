The heritage tram rides in Whanganui will be closing down over the colder months.

Tramways Whanganui Trust heritage tram rides will suspend operations over winter while a review of the governance and managerial functions is done by the Whanganui District Council.

Outgoing board chair, Kritzo Venter, said it had been a busy summer, with increased visitors.

Venter said progress had also been made in collaboration with the council to develop a broader feasibility study that considers the future direction of the operation of the tram.

The study will focus on the best use for the tram as an integrated element with the other heritage transport activities offered by the district, such as the Waimarie riverboats and the Durie Hill Elevator.

It is anticipated that the board’s review would be targeted at the implementation of changes arising from the recommendations of the new feasibility study.